Photos: Review of research on women’s role in preparing ground for reappearance (Zohur)

AhlulBayt News Agency: For the first time, the Ali Asghar (a) International Assembly presented and reviewed its latest research findings on the educational role and the role of women in preparing for the Imam Mahdi's (a.s.) Reappearance, as well as new studies regarding the Shirt of Imam Hussein (a.s.), in a ceremony held on Friday, November 21, 2025, with the presence of distinguished women in the Lady Fatima al-Ma‘suma (s) Shrine’s Hazrat Zahra (s) Hall.