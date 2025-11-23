Aligarh Muslim University Hosts Mourning gathering in Memory of Fatima Zahra (S.A)

A solemn Mourning gathering was organized at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Thursday to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Sayyada Fatima Zahra (S.A). The event was jointly arranged by current and former students of the university.

The proceedings began with a soulful recitation of the Holy Quran by Muhammad Akhtar, followed by a marsiya presented by Syed Danish Zaidi, pesh-khwani by Kashif Naqvi, and a noha by Ronak Abbas Rizvi Hallauri.

Delivering the keynote address Hujjatul Islam Maulana Haider Mehdi highlighted the greatness of knowledge and education. He emphasized that Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A) not only exemplified unparalleled devotion and worship in her personal life but also established an outstanding educational system under whose shade emerged towering personalities who illuminated human history with the light of justice, courage, and guidance.

Maulana Haider Mehdi elaborated on key aspects of Hazrat Fatima’s educational strategy and stressed the urgent need to implement these teachings in the contemporary era.

The gathering was attended by Prof. Asghar Ejaz Qomi, Chairman of the Department of Shia Theology, several university faculty members along with a large number of students, alumni, and devotees of Ahlul Bayt.

