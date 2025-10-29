Lebanese PM calls for ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal in talks with US envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has called for an immediate end to Israeli aggressions against Lebanon, stressing that any negotiations must prioritize a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

According to Mehr, Salam made the remarks during a meeting in Beirut with Morgan Ortagus, the US Deputy Special Envoy to Lebanon, on Tuesday.

The prime minister underscored that the core objective of ongoing diplomatic efforts should be the cessation of hostilities, protection of Lebanese civilians, and the release of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel.

He also noted that lasting stability in southern Lebanon depends on international backing for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in areas affected by Israeli attacks.

Earlier in the day, Ortagus met with other senior Lebanese officials, including the country’s president, to discuss the latest regional developments and diplomatic avenues to reduce tensions.

....................

End/ 257