Two people martyred following Israeli strikes in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Lebanese citizens were martyred on Sunday in separate Israeli airstrikes on the country, marking the latest in a string of deadly attacks despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in place for nearly a year.

Lebanon’s health ministry said today that two people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting the country’s southern and eastern regions.

According to the ministry, one person was killed when an Israeli drone fired one missile at a car in Naqoura town, a coastal town in Tyre province near the southern border.

A separate strike on a vehicle in al-Nabi Shayth town, located in the eastern Baalbek region, claimed another life.

Additionally, the ministry reported that a civilian was injured in the town of Aitaroun, south of Lebanon, in an explosion caused by remnants of war.

The Israeli occupation army has maintained almost daily attacks on Lebanese territory, mostly in the south, and still has soldiers in five locations in Lebanon along the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement that ended the war with Hezbollah.



/129