Israeli Drone Strike Martyred One in South Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli drone strike has killed one individual and injured another in Lebanon’s southern Nabatieh Governorate, marking another breach of the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that began in November 2024.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), citing the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Health Ministry, the drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Harouf on Saturday, resulting in the casualties.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone was observed flying over the skies of Adloun and Ansariyah in southern Lebanon, reportedly conducting a reconnaissance mission.

