Israeli drone crashes in eastern Lebanon; wreckage destroyed by another

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in Lebanon reported on Sunday the crash of an Israeli drone in the eastern city of Baalbek, followed by the destruction of its wreckage by another Israeli drone.

According to Elnashra, the unmanned aircraft reportedly went down due to a technical malfunction before a second Israeli drone targeted and destroyed the remains to prevent recovery.

According to Mehr, simultaneously, Israeli drone strikes continued across parts of eastern Lebanon, with attacks reported in the Al-Hafir area, west of Baalbek.

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said one person was killed and two others were injured in the attack. Local sources added that several civilians were among the wounded.

The latest incidents come amid ongoing Israeli drone operations over Lebanese territory, particularly in areas near the Syrian border.

