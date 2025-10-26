Berri: Lebanese Unity Key to Victory over Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has emphasized that unity among Lebanon’s government, people, army, and resistance forces is the key to achieving final victory over Israel. He affirmed that Lebanon remains fully committed to the ceasefire agreement in effect since November 2024.

In an interview with Al Joumhouria newspaper published Saturday, Berri stated that Lebanon strictly follows the mechanism set by the committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire and UN Resolution 1701, which includes all relevant parties.

Resolution 1701, adopted after the 33-day war launched by Israel against Lebanon in 2006, calls on the Tel Aviv regime to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We rigorously adhere to Resolution 1701 and are not discussing any alternative,” Berri reiterated.

He stressed that the solidarity between the Lebanese people, government, army, and resistance is the most decisive factor in countering enemy schemes and securing victory over Israel.

