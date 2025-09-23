Lebanon’s Grand Mufti: "Israel is existential threat, resistance is our strength"

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Grand Jafari Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, reaffirmed that Israel remains an existential enemy, stressing that resistance constitutes Lebanon’s strength and its legendary ability to endure.

In a statement on Monday, Sheikh Qabalan emphasized that Lebanon is passing through one of the most critical moments in its modern history, urging the government to uphold sovereignty by supporting national capabilities rather than pursuing policies that weaken the state.

“Nations survive through sovereign sacrifices and by empowering their national capacities, not by adopting restrictive policies or disregarding the sacrifices of the most significant resistance movement in contemporary history,” he stated.

Referring to the anniversary of the Al-Bijar massacre, Sheikh Qabalan said the memory of such tragedies underscores the decisive role of resistance in safeguarding Lebanon’s survival and sovereignty. He stressed that his stance stems from a call for unity, civic participation, and national interests, not confrontation for its own sake.

The Lebanese cleric further underlined the importance of solidarity with oppressed nations, particularly the people of Gaza, describing their plight as a test for the conscience of the international community. He urged Beirut to assume its responsibilities towards the south and the resistance, saying: “Political fairness is part of sovereign fairness.”

Sheikh Qabalan also warned against political divisions and internal hostility, calling them a greater threat to Lebanon than external dangers. He praised Speaker Nabih Berri as a national and historical figure capable of reconciliation and unity, stressing that “sovereignty and Lebanon are inseparable.”

Concluding his statement, Sheikh Qabalan reiterated:

“Israel is an existential enemy. Resistance is Lebanon’s strength and its legendary ability to stand. Any miscalculation in political judgment will endanger the very survival of the country.”

.......................

End/ 257