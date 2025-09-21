Lebanese Muslim Scholars: Return to Army, People, and Resistance Only Way to Confront Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a statement, the Assembly of Muslim Scholars in Lebanon condemned Israel's repeated aggressions against several Lebanese towns, stating that these actions violate the ceasefire agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

They announced that simply issuing statements of condemnation is not an effective solution, and called for decisive decisions and a return to the national triad of the army, the people, and the resistance.



The assembly demanded an immediate halt to Israeli attacks, the return of Lebanese prisoners, and the reconstruction of destroyed areas.



The statement also urged the Lebanese President and Prime Minister to instruct the Foreign Minister to file an urgent complaint with the Security Council. Additionally, the group held the U.S. accountable for blocking the Gaza ceasefire resolution and praised the Palestinian resistance and recent Yemeni operations against Israeli targets.



They concluded by emphasizing that national solidarity and the unity of the army, people, and resistance are the only way to preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and deter Israeli aggression.



/129