Israeli strike kills five people, including children, in southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least five people, including three children, were killed Sunday evening in Israeli airstrikes targeting the city of Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported in a statement that “an Israeli drone strike on the city of Bint Jbeil resulted in an updated death toll of five, including three children, and two people were injured.”

Earlier on Sunday, the official Lebanese National News Agency reported that “critical injuries, including children, occurred in the strike carried out by an enemy drone in the city of Bint Jbeil,” before releasing the new death toll.

The Israeli occupation army has escalated its raids on towns in southern Lebanon over the past three days, killing three people and wounding others.

