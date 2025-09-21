  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

21 September 2025 - 07:55
News ID: 1729273
Source: Agencies
Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

Israel has violated its ceasefire with Lebanon by launching drone strikes that killed one civilian and two Hezbollah members.

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a blatant breach of the fragile ceasefire with Lebanon, Israeli forces launched a strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, resulting in at least one fatality.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, the strike occurred Saturday on Khardali road near Ain al-Qasab junction in Nabatieh district.

The deceased individual was originally from Khiam and had been living in Kfarkela.

This incident followed Israeli airstrikes a day earlier that killed two Hezbollah fighters and injured 11 others in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone hit a car in Tebnine, located in the central sector of the southern border region.

The agency also noted that another drone launched a guided missile at a water tanker near the village of Ansar.

A Lebanese army intelligence source confirmed that the two individuals killed in the Tebnine and Ansar attacks were Hezbollah members: Hussein Hassan Ramadan and Ammar Hayel Qsaybani.

After suffering heavy losses and failing to achieve its goals during 14 months of conflict with Lebanon, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which began on November 27, 2024.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha