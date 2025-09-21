Israeli drone strike kills one in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a blatant breach of the fragile ceasefire with Lebanon, Israeli forces launched a strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon, resulting in at least one fatality.

According to a statement from the Lebanese Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, the strike occurred Saturday on Khardali road near Ain al-Qasab junction in Nabatieh district.

The deceased individual was originally from Khiam and had been living in Kfarkela.

This incident followed Israeli airstrikes a day earlier that killed two Hezbollah fighters and injured 11 others in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone hit a car in Tebnine, located in the central sector of the southern border region.

The agency also noted that another drone launched a guided missile at a water tanker near the village of Ansar.

A Lebanese army intelligence source confirmed that the two individuals killed in the Tebnine and Ansar attacks were Hezbollah members: Hussein Hassan Ramadan and Ammar Hayel Qsaybani.

After suffering heavy losses and failing to achieve its goals during 14 months of conflict with Lebanon, Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which began on November 27, 2024.



