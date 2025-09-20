Qom Friday Prayers leader warns West over activation of ‘snapback mechanism’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, Qom’s Friday prayer leader and custodian of the holy shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (AS), said Iran’s recent missile test carries a clear message to Europeans, Americans and the Zionist regime, stressing that attempts to activate the so-called “snapback mechanism” could spark wider realities in the region beyond the negotiating table.

Delivering his sermons at Quds Mosalla, Ayatollah Saeedi cited the Holy Qur’an, noting that believers who act with piety and correct their affairs are protected from both fear of the future and grief over the past.

Marking the Sacred Defense Week, he described the imposed war as a historic test in which the Iranian nation, under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA), demonstrated faith, resilience and independence against global arrogance. He said the powers that lost their interests after the 1979 Islamic Revolution sought to undermine Iran through Saddam’s aggression, exploiting internal weaknesses and discord at the time.

“Despite these factors, Iran proved that with divine reliance, the guidance of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS), the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA), and the sacrifices of the people, the enemy not only failed to destroy the Islamic Republic but also suffered a bitter defeat,” he said.

Ayatollah Saeedi added that the Supreme Leader of the Revolution has repeatedly affirmed the steadfastness of the system against the plots of arrogant powers, noting that today the influence of the Islamic Revolution can be seen across Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and beyond.

He concluded by stressing the need for Iran’s armed forces to remain vigilant and prepared, “just as they are during nights of operations,” regardless of political negotiations.



