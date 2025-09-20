Sheikh Naim Qassem urges Muslim unity against Israel’s expansionist agenda

AhlulBayt News Agency:

The secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement has called on all Muslim nations to unite against Israel’s aggressive and expansionist ambitions, which he said threaten the stability of the entire West Asia region.

Sheikh Naim Qassem made the remarks on Friday during a ceremony commemorating the first martyrdom anniversary of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqeel and his companions, who were assassinated by Israel in Beirut.

He warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pursuing a vision of “Greater Israel,” aiming to reshape the map of West Asia.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that confronting this threat requires collective unity, declaring that only through solidarity can the danger be eliminated.

He described Israel as a colonial project backed by the U.S. and Western powers, designed to dominate the region and strip it of its autonomy.

He traced the origins of the Israeli regime to early 20th-century colonialism, first supported by Britain and later by the United States.

According to Qassem, Israel has reached unprecedented levels of violence and lawlessness, with full support from the U.S. administration.

He pointed to recent Israeli attacks, including a strike on Qatar in September, as evidence of the regime’s broader regional ambitions.

He said the strike on Doha signals that Israel’s expansionist goals now target every political and geographic obstacle to its vision of Greater Israel.

Qassem claimed that Israel’s plan includes targeting nearly every country in the region, such as Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Iran.

He urged Saudi Arabia to begin a new chapter with the resistance, based on dialogue, recognition of Israel as the true enemy, and suspension of past disputes.

He warned that weakening the resistance would only serve Israel’s interests and leave regional nations exposed.

Qassem reaffirmed that Hezbollah’s weapons are directed solely at Israel and that the group will not disarm.

Despite a ceasefire following 14 months of war, Israel continues to occupy five strategic areas in southern Lebanon near the border.

Hezbollah remains the only effective military force capable of resisting Israeli airstrikes and violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

A senior political aide to Sheikh Qassem also rejected any plans to disarm Hezbollah, arguing that such moves would leave Arab nations vulnerable to U.S. and Israeli influence.

Hussein al-Khalil told Beirut’s al-Nour radio that Hezbollah’s firm stance has prevented the implementation of foreign-imposed demands for disarmament.

