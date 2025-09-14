Hezbollah MP warns against Israeli-backed disarmament plan, calls it threat to Lebanon’s sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hassan Ezzedine, a Hezbollah representative in Lebanon’s parliament, says the Israeli attempt to disarm the Lebanese resistance movement is part of the regime’s expansionist agenda in the region.

Ezzedine, from “the Loyalty to the Resistance” faction, issued the warning in a speech at a graduation ceremony for students, attended by political figures and local activists, in the city of al-Dweir on Saturday.

Emphasizing the importance of the resistance's weapons for Lebanon's security, the lawmaker said that the Israeli regime wants to disarm Hezbollah to destroy the country's defense capability and open a way for a new ground invasion.

He pointed out that the 2017 experience, when the Lebanese army had benefited from the capabilities of the resistance in confronting Takfiri groups that, according to him, were considered an existential threat.

“The discussion of disarming the resistance is a dangerous attempt to deprive Lebanon of its ability to defend itself,” Ezzedine warned, adding that the Israeli regime’s equation is clear, as it wants to pursue its “expansionist project” as what happened in Syria.

Hezbollah’s weapons, he underscored, are not simply a trust in the hands of the resistance leadership, but rather a trust in the hands of the majority of the Lebanese people, who are not willing to hand over this trust that guarantees Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last week, the Lebanese Cabinet, under pressure from US special envoy Thomas Barrack, approved a plan to disarm Hezbollah, ignoring consensus and in the absence of representatives from Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, which was met with a reaction from the country's other parties.

However, the Lebanese resistance has warned against the US-sponsored plan, with Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem harshly criticizing the government for its recent decisions.

“The government is serving the Israeli plan, ignoring its duty to build the country, not to hand it over to the enemy,” Qassem said in a recent speech.

