Israeli airstrikes kill five in Beqaa and Hermel regions of Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency:

On Monday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least five people and injured six others in eastern and southern Lebanon, marking another breach of the ceasefire agreement that has been in place since November 2024.

According to local reports, Israeli fighter jets carried out at least eight strikes across the Beqaa and Hermel regions in eastern Lebanon.

Seven of those strikes hit areas surrounding Hermel, while one targeted the outskirts of al-Labweh village, as reported by Lebanon’s state news agency NNA.

Among the injured was a shepherd who was reportedly hit by a drone near the town of Mais in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military claimed the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah’s military facilities and weapons depots. Hezbollah has not yet issued a response to these claims.

