Hezbollah official: Lebanon’s security dependent on resistance, national unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Muhammad Amr, Hezbollah official in the Mount Lebanon and North Lebanon region, stressed that Lebanon can safeguard its security only by remaining steadfast and relying on its strengths, particularly the weapons of resistance.

Hawzah News Agency- Speaking at the funeral ceremony of the late Nada Muhammad Yahya at the Imam Sadiq (AS) complex in Ruwaisat, attended by local and regional figures, Sheikh Amr highlighted the importance of national solidarity in confronting Zionist aggression.

“The Zionist regime no longer respects commitments or agreements,” he said, referring to recent developments in Qatar as evidence of the enemy’s disregard for international conventions.

Sheikh Amr added that the actions of the Zionist regime demonstrate that it responds only to force and resistance, showing no hesitation in violating the sovereignty and dignity of nations.

He questioned the logic behind some Lebanese parties weakening the country’s defensive capabilities while the enemy, led by Netanyahu, continues pursuing the creation of a Greater Israel with full U.S. support.

“The position of the resistance is clear: it will not surrender to threats or intimidation and remains committed to defending Lebanon’s sovereignty, dignity, and borders,” Sheikh Amr concluded.

