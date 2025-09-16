AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon have killed one person and wounded a dozen others, marking the latest breach of the fragile ceasefire along the border with the occupied Palestinian territories.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA), citing local authorities, reported Israeli drones fired two missiles at a car at the western entrance of Yater town in the Nabatiyeh Governorate on Monday, killing one person.

Later in the day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center at the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a press release that at least 12 Lebanese civilians were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a building in the Ksar Zaatar neighborhood of Nabatiyeh city.

There were four children and seven women among the casualties.

Two people are in a critical condition following the strike.

The Israeli military claimed on Monday night that it struck a Hezbollah command site in southern Lebanon.

Given the significant losses incurred over almost 14 months of conflict and the failure to achieve its goals in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel was compelled to agree to a ceasefire with the Hezbollah resistance movement, which took effect on November 27, 2024.

Ever since, Israeli forces have been carrying out attacks on Lebanon, which involve airstrikes, thus breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon made a declaration regarding its decision to prolong the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

Nonetheless, Israel maintains its occupation of five important locations in southern Lebanon, including Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all of which are located near the border.

Despite almost daily Israeli airstrikes and ongoing breaches of Lebanese airspace and sovereignty, Hezbollah continues to be the sole credible military entity capable of challenging the occupation and thwarting additional Israeli intrusions.

As demands from Washington and Israel to disarm the Lebanese resistance group intensify, numerous individuals within the Arab nation contend that such attempts overlook the fundamental problem of Israel's ongoing infringements on Lebanese sovereignty.

