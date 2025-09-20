Egyptian Mufti: Quran Sees Cultural Differences As Opportunity for Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of Egypt emphasized that the Quran does not consider differences between nations and cultures to be a cause for conflict, but rather considers them an opportunity for cooperation and consensus.

Nazir Mohammed Ayyad made the remark in an address on Friday, the second day of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, underway in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

He emphasized that when religious thought focuses on development issues, it is based on a lofty principle and a divine message that is clearly evident in the word of God Almighty: “It is He who made you from the earth and let you live upon it.” (Verse 61 of Surah Hud)

The command to cultivate the earth and forbid corruption is part of the divine message that the messengers of God conveyed to their people, he stated.

The Grand Mufti of Egypt referred to the statements of Prophets Saleh (AS) and Moses to their people as mentioned in the verses of the Quran and said these noble verses have been revealed to clarify the fact that the prophets (peace be upon them) forbade their people from all forms of corruption on land, sea, and air.

“Islamic civilization has proven throughout the ages that true development is based on a combination of knowledge, science, religious and moral values, he said. “Great cities such as Samarkand, Bukhara, Baghdad, Damascus and Cairo flourished, where the economy merged with culture and the spirit with knowledge. These civilizations contributed to the formation of a common human heritage that enriches the human conscience.”

He added, “Any material or scientific progress that is not based on moral and spiritual standards inevitably becomes a tool for destruction and corruption, while development related to values places people at the center of the development process and brings good to all generations.”

Citing the Verse 13 of Surah Al-Hujurat, “People, We have created you from a male and a female, and made you into nations and tribes that you might know one another. The noblest of you before Allah is the most righteous of you. Allah is the Knower, the Aware,” Ayyad emphasized that the values of coexistence and dialogue are the foundation of social development and lasting peace.

He explained that the Holy Quran does not consider differences between people and cultures as a reason for conflict, but rather as an opportunity for cooperation and harmony.

He also emphasized that dialogue is not an optional extra, but a vital necessity in an increasingly interconnected world.

It is only through the ability to communicate and exchange knowledge that human civilizations have contributed to the formation of a common human heritage, through the transmission of ideas, languages, arts and religions, and the flourishing of major centers of civilization, through the fusion of spirit, culture and urbanization, he concluded.

Inaugurated by the president of Kazakhstan on Thursday, the Eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is attended by religious leaders from over 60 countries and 150 religious delegations from across the world.



/129