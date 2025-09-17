Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb supports bilingual Quran initiative for youth

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation from Al-Muthidah media company met with Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, to announce their readiness to present the Al-Azhar Mushaf in Arabic and English on the ‘Egypt Holy Quran’ application.

The meeting, held on Monday, focused on new digital initiatives to spread the Quran more widely through modern platforms.

Led by CEO Tarek Makhloof, the delegation revealed plans to feature Al-Azhar’s official Quranic text in a bilingual format on the app.

A partnership agreement was signed between Al-Muthidah and Al-Azhar’s Islamic Research Academy. The project aims to make the Quran more accessible, especially to youth in Egypt and abroad.

During the meeting, Sheikh el-Tayeb emphasized Al-Azhar’s historic mission to promote Quranic sciences and the Arabic language.

He described Al-Azhar as a “formidable scientific fortress” that has long attracted students from around the world.

El-Tayeb affirmed Al-Azhar’s support for all initiatives that serve the Quran, including media programs aimed at helping youth connect with the divine message.

He also addressed the challenges facing today’s youth, warning of “deviant and alien ideas” disguised as freedom of belief and expression.

Tarek Makhloof expressed satisfaction with the meeting and confirmed his company’s commitment to promoting Quranic knowledge.

He also announced Al-Muthidah’s readiness to cover Al-Azhar’s annual Quran memorization competition.

A separate agreement was reached to broadcast Quranic recitations by certified Al-Azhar students.

Thirty students, approved by Al-Azhar’s revision committee, will have their recitations televised and featured on a dedicated app.

/129