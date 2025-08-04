Shia scholar hails Al-Azhar’s “responsible” stance on Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Organization of Culture and Islamic Communications has hailed as “wise, brave and responsible” stance of the al-Azhar university in support of the Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, in a message to Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb, said the stance by Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb stands for his deep understanding of responsibility upon Muslim scholars and also the key role of al-Azhar in boosting Islamic fraternity.



Addressing Sheikh Ahmad al-Tayyeb he said: "These timely and decisive positions are the result of understanding the necessity of recognizing the enemy and forming a united front against the Zionist enemy” and added,” Your Excellency's wise positions are rooted in Quranic beliefs and the lifestyle of the Prophet (PBUH); the same teachings that have taught all Muslims a lesson in recognizing the enemy."



The head of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communications noted: "The enemies of Islam, and the Quran have unleashed all their might to extinguish the light of truth and have not stopped at any crime, genocide, oppression, or aggression in order to achieve their false and dangerous goals.”



He added,” In such circumstances, the role of faith and belief in divine promises, unity and solidarity of all Muslims, and insight and vigilance is very vital and historic."



He lauded the prominent head of al-Azhar as a “committed and knowledgeable scholar” whose clear and eloquent expression of Quranic teachings, will further unite the ranks of Muslims.



“Not only the 110 million people of our brothers and sisters in Egypt, but also every single member of the united and zealous Muslim community across the vast geography of the Islamic world, consider any threat or disrespect to Your Excellency and the high status of Al-Azhar University as a declaration of hostility to the entire Muslim community, and strongly warn against it.” Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb announced in a message at the beginning of August: "In light of the continued killing of Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip, human conscience has been put to the test, and those who support the Zionist regime in terms of weapons and politics are direct partners in these crimes."



He urged the “awakened consciences of the free, wise, and educated people of the world to save the residents of the Gaza Strip from the brutal, unprecedented, and imposed hunger of the Zionist regime” and added,” The occupiers are imposing hunger on the residents of the Gaza Strip who are searching for a piece of bread and a sip of water, and are shooting them in the shelters and aid distribution centers."



Sheikh Al-Azhar said: "All those who support the Israeli regime with weapons, politically, and with hypocritical words are direct partners in this genocide” and warned against the global silence and the inaction of the international community in helping the people in Gaza.



Following these statements, the Israeli media Maariv called the prominent Egyptian scholar as the “head of a snake in Egypt” and demanded that it be eliminated.



Abbas Shuman, Secretary General of the Board of Senior Scholars of Al-Azhar, in response to the Israeli media attacks against the Egyptian university and Ahmed Al-Tayeb, stated that the Zionist regime's anger at Al-Azhar's positions and its description of the regime as an enemy is pleasing to them vowing more criticism will follow.



