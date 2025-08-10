Al-Azhar condemns Israeli seizure of Gaza, calls it a “stigma of shame” on global institutions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Egypt’s foremost Islamic scholarly institution, has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to seize Gaza City, describing it as “an ineradicable stigma of shame” on the conscience of the international community and its institutions, which it accused of failing to act against such crimes.

According to IRNA, in a statement published by Al-Masry Al-Youm on Sunday, Al-Azhar denounced the move as part of an “arrogant and violent policy aimed at humiliating nations,” carried out in blatant disregard for international laws and humanitarian principles.

The statement warned that Israel’s attempt to capture Gaza is a deliberate effort to erase the Palestinian identity of the territory and remove it from the map.

Al-Azhar called on Arab, Islamic, and global actors to unify their efforts and intensify pressure to stop what it described as a “historic catastrophe.” It urged a decisive and coordinated response to Israel’s actions, warning that such aggression threatens the stability of the entire region.

The condemnation follows Israel’s war cabinet approval on Friday of a plan to occupy Gaza City and tighten control over the besieged Gaza Strip — a move that has drawn widespread international backlash.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly declared the regime’s intention to “take control” of the entire Gaza Strip, which has endured relentless bombardment since October 2023.

