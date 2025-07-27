A delegation from Sunni Endowment Bureau praises services provided to visitors by Al-Abbas Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation of scholars from the Sunni Endowment Bureau praised the services provided by the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine to the visitors of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

This came during the delegation's visit to the holy shrine, where they met with its Deputy Secretary-General, Mr. Abbas Mousa Ahmed, and the head of its Public Relations Department, Mr. Mohammed Ali Azhar.

The Deputy Head of the Relations Department, Sheikh Muhammad Jawad Al-Salami, said: "A delegation of Sunni Waqf scholars from Baghdad and other provinces had the honor of visiting the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in an atmosphere that expresses love and confirms the consolidation of Islamic brotherhood."

He added that "the delegation expressed its commitment to preserving Islamic and national unity in Iraq, rejecting division and sectarianism, and thwarting any suspicious movements aimed at undermining the unity of the components of the Iraqi people."

For his part, one of the delegation members, Sheikh Ahmed Ali Al-Samarrai, affirmed that "the visit came to confirm the understanding and harmony among the followers of Islamic sects in Iraq," pointing out the "importance of citizens, regardless of their religious and sectarian affiliations, being fully aware of the significance of unity and coexistence."

He explained, "We found that the staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Shrine provide their distinguished services to visitors, regardless of their religious, sectarian, or ethnic backgrounds," pointing out the "importance of continuing these visits and meetings that strengthen Islamic unity in the country."



