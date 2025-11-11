Punjab Minister Meets Delegation of Shia Scholars to Promote Peace and Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Provincial Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, met with a delegation from Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan at the Home Department. The delegation was led by Dr. Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, head of Idara Minhaj-ul-Hussain (A.S).

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, Secretary Auqaf Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari, DIG Special Branch, Additional Secretary Internal Security Ehsan Jamali, CEO Punjab Charities Commission Colonel Shehzad Amir, and other relevant officials. The participants discussed the overall law and order situation and ways to promote unity among Muslims.

Khawaja Salman Rafique welcomed the delegation and said that the Punjab government is actively promoting interfaith harmony and unity among Muslims across the province. He added that Pakistan has unfortunately faced terrorism in the past, and now there is a greater need than ever to strengthen Muslim unity.

He stated that the key to Pakistan’s progress lies in a prosperous and peaceful society. Islam is a religion of peace and security, which teaches tolerance, brotherhood, and unity. Rafique emphasized that all institutions and stakeholders must play their role in the country’s development. The state of Pakistan stands for peace, harmony, and the rejection of violence, and ensuring stability and development is a shared responsibility of all segments of society.

He further said that scholars who follow the commands of Allah and the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) are the pride of the Muslim Ummah. The government will continue to seek guidance from respected scholars in light of Islamic teachings.

Punjab Home Secretary Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi said that religious scholars always promote peace and condemn violence. He assured that resolving the issues faced by scholars and religious leaders is a top priority for the Punjab government.

He added that spreading the true message of Islam is a great service performed by the scholars.

The Shia scholars remarked that the current situation calls for peace and stability, and they stand with the Punjab government in promoting harmony and Muslim unity. They also presented recommendations to improve coordination between religious institutions and the education system of seminaries.