Home News Service Pictures Photos: Unity of Ummah Conference, on "Ummah Test in Field of Gaza" held in Faisalabad, Pakistan 12 November 2025 - 11:29 News ID: 1749629 Source: Abna24 related Pakistani Shia cleric: Unity of Islamic Ummah symbolizes Islam’s honor, power Sheikh Rahbar: Prophet’s virtues must guide society amid global moral crisis Punjab Minister Meets Delegation of Shia Scholars to Promote Peace and Unity Pakistan Defence Minister: If Muslim World does not Unite, Everyone End up Like Gaza
Your Comment