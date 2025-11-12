Pakistani Shia cleric: Unity of Islamic Ummah symbolizes Islam’s honor, power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Arif Hussain Wahedi, Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, has emphasized that the unity of the Islamic Ummah is a sacred legacy of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the key to the survival, dignity, and strength of Islam.

Speaking at the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference in Attock, attended by prominent scholars, religious leaders, and local officials, Hojatoleslam Wahedi stressed that every effort toward Muslim solidarity is both a divine act of worship and a service to religion and the homeland.

“The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is a mercy for all worlds,” he said. “As followers of the Seal of the Prophets, we inherit the responsibility to uphold mercy, love, brotherhood, and unity in Islamic society, rather than sow sedition and division.”

The cleric warned of the dangers of sectarianism and religious discord, noting: “Those who incite division and promote enmity among Muslims are not only religiously accountable but also criminal under Pakistan’s Constitution. Conversely, those striving to unite the Ummah are walking the path of divine worship, strengthening both Islam and the nation.”

Hojatoleslam Wahedi called for greater cooperation among Islamic sects, stressing that Islam encourages understanding, coexistence, and brotherhood. “Unity is not merely a slogan,” he said, “but a religious, moral, and national imperative essential for building a peaceful, just, and progressive society.”

Concluding his address, Hojatoleslam Wahedi reiterated: “We have always upheld the banner of unity, love, and empathy. Through collaboration with scholars from all Islamic schools, we aim to spread peace, social harmony, and divine guidance, ultimately working toward a society rooted in justice, spirituality, and brotherhood.”

