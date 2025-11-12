Iran condemns deadly terrorist attack on Islamabad Court

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the recent terrorist bombing targeting a court in Islamabad, Pakistan, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

According to IRNA, in a statement released on Tuesday night, Baqaei conveyed Iran’s deepest condolences to the people and government of Pakistan, particularly to the families of those killed in the blast. He also wished a swift recovery for the injured and prayed for peace and security in the region.

According to Pakistani officials, a suicide attacker detonated explosives outside a court complex in the capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday, killing 12 people and wounding at least 27 others. Pakistan’s Interior Minister confirmed the casualties, describing the incident as a brutal act of terror.

Shortly after the explosion, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was retaliation against the government’s ongoing counterterrorism operations in the country’s northwestern regions.

Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s principled stance against terrorism in all its forms and emphasized the need for regional cooperation to confront extremist groups that threaten peace and stability across South and Central Asia.

