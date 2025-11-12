Pakistan Blames India for Court Attack, Possible Retaliation Against Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the suicide attack at the G-11 court in Islamabad and accused "India-backed" extremist groups of being involved in the attack.

When asked on Tuesday night whether Pakistan might take action against Afghanistan following the recent attacks, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said, "Yes, absolutely. This possibility should not be ruled out."

He was asked whether Afghanistan had condemned the attacks on the Wana Cadet College and in Islamabad. In response, Khawaja Asif said, "Condemning or expressing regret cannot be proof of the truth."

He also claimed, "There was a plot to kill children in Wana, and it was going to cause the same kind of devastation as the Army Public School attack in Peshawar several years ago."

India's Ministry of External Affairs responded to Pakistan's accusations regarding the Islamabad court suicide attack. Spokesperson Randeep Jaiswal said, "India rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations made by the Pakistani leadership."