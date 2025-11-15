Pakistan arrests four linked to TTP cell behind Islamabad suicide attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistani authorities announced on Friday that they have arrested four individuals suspected of being part of a “terrorist cell” linked to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose senior leadership is believed to be operating from Afghanistan.

According to Yemen Press, the arrests come in the aftermath of Tuesday’s suicide bombing outside a court complex in Islamabad, an attack that killed 12 people and shattered a period of relative calm in the capital.

Officials said the detained suspects were receiving continuous instructions from TTP commanders based inside Afghanistan during both the planning and execution phases of the operation.

The bombing is the most significant security incident to hit Islamabad in nearly three years, raising concerns about a resurgence of militant activity in the country.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan—commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban—is an umbrella militant organization established in 2007, bringing together various Islamist factions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The group, designated as a terrorist organization by both the United Nations and the Pakistani government, seeks to overthrow the Pakistani state and enforce its own interpretation of Sharia law. Although it has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban, the TTP maintains operational independence and is separate from the group that currently governs Afghanistan.

