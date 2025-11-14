Shia Scholar: 27th Constitutional Amendment is Attack on Islam and Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: Addressing a press conference, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, the Provincial Organizer of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh, said that Pakistan is currently facing very serious conditions. Terrorism is burning in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while in Sindh the people are at the mercy of criminals from both rural and urban areas. In such a situation, the tragic incident of terrorism in Islamabad is a big question mark on the performance of state institutions.

He said that when political interference enters the institutions responsible for maintaining law and order, and they start being used for political deals, then lasting peace in the country becomes only a dream.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that not appointing the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and the Senate is equal to making fun of the Constitution of Pakistan. Through the 27th Constitutional Amendment, both of Pakistan’s identities — Islam and democracy — have been attacked. Now the democratic foundation of the country is facing serious dangers.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah achieved Pakistan through a democratic struggle based on the power of the people. Pakistan is not a conquered land; it is a homeland obtained through public and democratic efforts under the leadership of the Father of the Nation.

Allama Domki further said that the proposed 27th constitutional amendment will badly harm the country’s democracy and democratic institutions. The lifetime appointment of a few individuals is against the spirit of the Constitution and democratic principles. He demanded that all political parties and the public unite to protect democracy, because that is the guarantee of Pakistan’s stability.

He said that once again, a banned extremist group has been given freedom in Pakistan to promote sectarianism, even though the people of Pakistan hate sectarianism. There is a conspiracy to create artificial division between different religious schools of thought. The hateful gatherings of the banned group across the country, under the supervision of the government and state institutions, raise serious questions.