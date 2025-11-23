Pakistani Shia Organization Observes Black Day Against 27th Constitutional Amendment

AhlulBayt News Agency: Under the leadership of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen District Multan, a Black Day was observed on Friday in Multan, just like in the rest of the country.

After Friday prayers in Multan, a protest was held against the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

The protest was led by MWM South Punjab Provincial Organizer Allama Qazi Nader Hussain Alvi, MWM Multan District Organizer Aon Raza Anjum Advocate, Syed Atrat Kazmi, and Allama Mujahid Jafri.

The protesters chanted slogans such as “Long live Pakistan,” “Long live the Constitution of Pakistan,” and “Down with the 27th Constitutional Amendment.”

While addressing the protesters, Allama Qazi Nader Hussain Alvi said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment and other amendments will not be accepted in any case.

He said that protecting the Constitution of Pakistan is the duty of every citizen. Those who distort the Constitution must be held accountable.

He said that sovereignty belongs only to Allah, and the 27th Amendment goes against Sharia.

He added that this amendment gives freedom to corrupt people and those who betray the country.

He said that such amendments are being introduced in haste, and they are not in the national interest.

Today, a Black Day is being observed across the country against the violation of the Constitution.

He said that amendments like these are not in the interest of the country, and just as they were passed quickly, they will also be removed.