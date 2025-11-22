Targeted Killings Resume in Pakistan: Sipah-e-Sahaba Terrorists Kill Shia Man

AhlulBayt News Agency: The restart of Shia targeted killings in Karachi is extremely alarming. In just the last 10 days, three innocent young Shia men have been martyred at different locations, causing deep worry and fear in the Shia (Jaafaria) community.

Last night, Shia businessman Shabbir Qasim was returning home from work when terrorists ambushed and killed him on a major road in the red zone – right in front of the VIP gate of Mazar-e-Quaid.

It should be noted that Shabbir Qasim, who was the brother-in-law of martyr Asif Karbala’i, was shot dead by motorbike-riding terrorists belonging to the banned extremist group Sipah-e-Sahaba near the Quaid’s Mazar gate at Numaish Chowrangi.

In the past two months, three Shia individuals have been targeted and killed in different areas of the city, yet not a single culprit has been arrested by the security agencies so far.