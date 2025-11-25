Shia Scholars Demand Disclosure of Foreign Support Behind Target Killings in Karachi

AhlulBayt News Agency: They told the media: “We are very worried. It looks like someone is trying to push Karachi back into terrorism and violence again. This is completely unacceptable.

For many years, Karachi suffered from daily killings. Sometimes 8–10 innocent people were killed in one day. With a lot of hard work, patience, and cooperation between religious scholars and the government of Pakistan, peace finally returned to the city. Karachi became a peaceful place again.

But now, with these new targeted killings, it feels like someone wants to destroy that peace once again.

The leaders said: We want to make it very clear that there is no Shia-Sunni conflict in Pakistan. We have excellent unity and respect for each other. The real problem is a small group of extremist takfiri terrorists. These people have been wanted criminals for decades. They have been killing innocent people all over the country.

They added that Pakistan is going through very difficult and sensitive times right now — perhaps the most difficult time in our history. On one side, India is threatening us. On the other side, TTP and forces in Afghanistan are trying to destroy our peace. In such a situation, Pakistan cannot afford even one more act of terrorism. If terrorism returns to Karachi, it will not only harm Karachi — it will harm the whole country.

The Shia leaders said to the government and police:

“When someone is killed, don’t blame an entire community or sect just because of pressure, threats, or fear. That is not acceptable."

They said that in the last month, three of our young men — Adil Hussain, Muhammad Haider, and Shabbir Qasim — were martyred in targeted killings. After that, police raided Shia areas and arrested dozens of innocent young Shia men.

The leaders asked that did the Sindh Interior Minister or any police officer hold a press conference to tell the public who the real killers are? Did they tell people which terrorist group these killers belong to? Did they tell which country is supporting and funding these terrorists? No. Instead, the Interior Minister and police held press conferences and wrongly blamed one community.

Shia religious leaders said: We demand justice. We demand that the government and police expose the real terrorists and their supporters. Stop arresting innocent people. Stop the policy of “balancing” arrests. Catch the real criminals and release the innocent ones.

The people of Karachi and the whole country deserve to know the truth: Who is killing innocent Shia citizens, and which country is behind these terrorists?”

The press conference was addressed by leaders of the Shia Ulema Council, Jafaria Alliance, ISO Pakistan, Markazi Tanzeem-e-Azadari, Hayat Aimma Masajid Imamia Pakistan, and other scholars and community representatives.