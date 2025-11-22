Pakistani Shia cleric highlights Quranic testimony of Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s truthfulness

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, senior leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, stated that prophets are not without heirs and pass on inheritance to their progeny, as affirmed by the Quran.

Consequently, Hazrat Fatima Zahra’s (s.a.) right to Fadak is clear and undeniable, based on Quran and Sunnah.

The Ahlul Bayt (a.s.) are the standard of truth, and the religion is understood and preserved through them.

Speaking at the annual Majlis-e-Aza held at Dargah Syed Safar Ali Shah (Dada Baba) on the anniversary of her martyrdom, he emphasized her purity, chastity, and truthfulness, supported by Quranic verses such as Surah Al-Ahzab, Surah Ad-Dahr, and Ayat-e-Tahire.

The Prophet (PBUH) declared Hazrat Fatima (s.a.) as Sayyidat Nisa al-Alamin, the leader of all women.

He explained that her journey to the court to claim Fadak represents one of the most poignant events in human history, illustrating the standards of truth and justice.

Domki highlighted that those who deny her rights, purity, or truthfulness essentially deny Quranic testimony and the Prophet’s teachings. Love for the Ahlul Bayt is part of faith, while enmity indicates misguidance.

........................

End/ 257