Shia Cleric: Fate of Falsehood in Every Era is Defeat and Humiliation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a central leader of Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, said that the battle between right and wrong has continued in every age of humanity. From the time of Prophet Adam to Imam Hussain (A.S) falsehood always raised its flag and came to the field, but victory was always for the truth. This is because shame, humiliation, and defeat are written in the fate of falsehood.

He shared these thoughts while speaking at the annual convention of the Imamia Students Organization (ISO) in Jacobabad district.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that in our time, Imam Khomeini came forward with the message of truth and honesty. He challenged the cruel and oppressive powers of his era. He exposed the ugly role of the Great Satan – America – in front of the world and brought it historic disgrace. Imam Khomeini woke up the Muslim nation and the people of truth, and united them.

He further said that today, the Resistance Axis has become a global power standing strong against oppressive forces. After Israel's humiliating defeat, America and its allies are in deep worry and panic.

The fake rulers of Pakistan have full support from America, so they have crossed every limit in American slavery. Allama Domki said that the Imamia Students Organization Pakistan is a group of patriotic, honest, and revolutionary young people.