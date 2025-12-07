Shia Cleric: Education is Pathway to Societal Upliftment and Progress

AhlulBayt News Agency: While addressing the event organized by the Imamia Students Organization (ISO), Allama Maqsood Ali Domki stated that today's youth can reform society by following the same divine examples as those from the past.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a central leader of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, said that the youth are the future and the vital asset of any nation. Nations progress when their youth excel in education, serve humanity, and exhibit positive character.

He expressed these thoughts during a speech at an event held by the Imamia Students Organization Pakistan, District Jacobabad, at Jamia-tul-Mustafa Khattam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH), in the Al-Murtaza Colony. The event saw the participation of ISO youth. During the ceremony, Abbas Ali Domki was elected as the President of the ISO unit of Syed-ul-Anbiya (PBUH).

Addressing the gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki expressed regret over the fact that Pakistan’s education and healthcare budgets remain extremely low, and the condition of public educational institutions is concerning.

He emphasized that education is the key to societal prosperity and progress. The strongest pillar for the development of any nation is education, and unfortunately, in our country, it is being overlooked. He urged the youth to also give importance to religious education, stating that Islam offers a complete and comprehensive way of life. Religious knowledge improves both the worldly and spiritual life of individuals.

He stressed that today’s youth must strengthen their relationship with the Quran, as it provides guidance, insight, and the path to success.

Allama Domki delivered a special message to the younger generation, stating that youth possess unparalleled power to change nations. When the youth are strong in character, morals, and action, societal reform happens naturally.

He encouraged the youth to actively engage in reading, maintaining good health, participating in sports, and other positive activities.

He pointed out that the Quran teaches youth courage, perseverance, purity, and service to humanity. Prophets like Yusuf (PBUH), Ismail (PBUH), and the Companions of the Cave were young when they set remarkable examples in the path of God. Today’s youth, by following these divine examples, can also bring about societal change.

Allama Maqsood Ali Domki lauded the efforts of the Imamia Students Organization, urging the youth to dedicate their time, knowledge, and abilities for the service of the nation and country. He encouraged them to join the ISO and work for the welfare of the country and the nation.