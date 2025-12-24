ISO Pakistan Holds Key Meeting on Reviving Islamic Culture and Strengthening Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Imamia Students Organization (ISO) Pakistan, Jacobabad District, recently hosted an important general meeting under the theme "Revival of Islamic Culture and Strengthening Pakistan."

The event saw active participation from various members of the organization, including key office-bearers.

During his address, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Provincial Organizer of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) for Sindh, praised the ISO as a leading group of righteous, revolutionary, and aware youth.

He emphasized that the organization has played a pivotal role in guiding the youth of Pakistan towards the right intellectual, moral, and ideological direction.

Allama Domki highlighted the essence of Islamic culture, stressing that it is not merely a set of rituals but a comprehensive way of life that advocates principles of ethics, justice, modesty, knowledge, tolerance, and collective responsibility.

He cautioned that when nations forget their religious and moral values, they are prone to intellectual confusion and social decline.

The gathering was a reaffirmation of the ISO's commitment to promoting the revival of Islamic culture and upholding the values that strengthen both individuals and the nation of Pakistan.