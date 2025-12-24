"Who is Hussain" Distributes Shoes to Underprivileged Students in Pakistan + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: As part of their winter campaign, dozens of underprivileged students in Peshawar, Pakistan, benefited from the charitable efforts of the "Who is Hussain?" organization.

Volunteers from the "Who is Hussain?" charity distributed 60 pairs of shoes to needy students at a local school. The initiative took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, with the aim of supporting disadvantaged children.

Members of the "Who is Hussain?" organization emphasized that the goal of this program was to ensure the health, safety, and confidence of students during the winter season, ensuring that no child is deprived of education or active participation in school due to lack of basic necessities.