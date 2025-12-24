Pakistan President Emphasizes Boosting Defense Cooperation and Facilitating Religious Tourism during Iraq Visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his official visit to Iraq, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari underscored the importance of enhancing defense and security cooperation between the two nations, while also stressing the need to ease travel for Pakistani pilgrims visiting Iraq.

Sources indicate that President Zardari held separate meetings with Iraqi President and Prime Minister in Baghdad, where both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress in bilateral defense relations. Discussions also covered defense training programs and the support provided by Pakistan’s defense industry to Iraq.

In his remarks, President Zardari affirmed Pakistan’s readiness to further expand defense cooperation in alignment with Iraq’s security requirements and needs.

He emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and Iraq is not limited to defense alone, but also includes cultural exchange and people-to-people connections, which are crucial for fostering stronger ties.

Particularly, President Zardari focused on improving travel facilities for Pakistani pilgrims journeying to Iraq, advocating for measures that would make religious visits safer and more accessible.

During his visit, President Zardari also paid tribute at the holy sites of Najaf, visiting the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), and at Karbala, where he honored the shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Imam Abbas (AS). He also toured the sacred Mosque of Kufa and the house of Imam Ali (A.S).

Additionally, President Zardari visited the holy shrines of Imam Musa Kazim (A.S) and Imam Muhammad Taqi (A.S) in Kazimayn, offering prayers for the unity of the Muslim Ummah, peace, and harmony. He took the opportunity to engage in informal discussions with the pilgrims present at these sites.

In his concluding remarks, President Zardari described the visit as a significant step toward promoting cultural relations and enhancing mutual understanding between Islamic countries, further contributing to regional stability.