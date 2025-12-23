Pakistani President Sends Well-Wishing Message to Iranian Leadership; Emphasizes Need for Regional Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency: During his visit to Iraq, the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, sent a goodwill message to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian as his plane entered Iranian airspace on its way to Baghdad.

In the message, President Zardari expressed solidarity and goodwill towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, highlighting the significance of the brotherly and respectful ties between the two nations.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of further enhancing cooperation between both countries.

The message was delivered as President Zardari’s aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace while en route to Iraq on an official visit.

In his message, President Zardari conveyed his best wishes for Iran and underscored the vital importance of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran for regional stability and the protection of mutual interests.

He stated that the strengthening of relations between the two countries is essential for the promotion of peace and stability in the region.