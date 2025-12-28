  1. Home
President Pezeshkian: Iran vows stronger response to US-Israeli aggression

28 December 2025 - 07:45
President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran will respond more decisively to any renewed US-Israeli aggression, stressing that the country’s military strength has increased since June. He emphasized national unity as a deterrent against attacks and noted improved ties with neighbors.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran will deliver a stronger and more decisive response to any renewed US-Israeli aggression compared to the events of June.

The president made these remarks in a recent interview with the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Khamenei.ir.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran is now more powerful than during the previous aggression, explaining: “Our military forces are performing their duties with strength and have become stronger in terms of equipment and manpower, despite existing challenges. If they attempt another strike, they will naturally face a more decisive response.”

He underscored the importance of national unity as the best defense against potential aggression, saying: “If the people remain united, they will discourage enemies from attacking our country again.”

Regarding foreign relations, Pezeshkian noted that Iran currently enjoys better ties with its neighboring countries.

Highlighting infrastructure projects, he said: “Concerning the railway corridors, which are highly significant, we will complete the Astara-Rasht, Shalamcheh-Basra, and most likely the Zahedan-Chabahar corridors this year. God willing, all related work will be finalized within this year.”

