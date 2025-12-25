Iranian President congratulates Pope on Christmas, New Year

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a message to Pope Leo XIV, leader of the Catholic Church, extending his congratulations on the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and the arrival of the 2026 New Year.

In his Thursday message, the Iranian president highlighted the spiritual virtues of Jesus, including freedom, justice, and compassion, praised in the holy Quran, as timeless examples for humanity.

President Pezeshkian emphasized that in an era where unchecked power by global superpowers drives the world toward conflict and destruction, resolving human challenges requires collective wisdom, reflection, and independent action by heads of state and scholars. He also expressed hope that such efforts could pave the way for peace, security, and freedom for oppressed nations.

The president concluded by wishing the Pope good health, prosperity for followers of Christ, and lasting peace and stability across the globe.

