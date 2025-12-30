Imam Hussein Shrine prepares for World Quran Day on Eid al‑Mab’ath

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine is preparing for the World Quran Day campaign slated to be held on Eid of Mab’ath.

The International Propagation Center of the Astan announced efforts to hold programs on the World Quran Day.

The Astan said a delegation led by Sheikh Hassan Al-Mansouri, advisor to the secretary general of the Astan for Quranic affairs, has held a series of meetings with the scholars in the holy city of Qom, Iran, in preparation for the World Quran Day.

The themes of the World Quran Day gathering, the programs of this campaign, and the Astan’s Quranic activities in the international arena were explained in these meetings.

In order to strengthen scientific cooperation, the delegation also visited the office of Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Javad Shahrestani, the representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Qom, and informed him about the preparations for the World Quran Day campaign and the center’s main Quranic projects.

Also, Montdhar Al-Mansouri, director of the center, accompanied by Sheikh Saleh Al-Waeli, Head of the Dalil Research and Training Center, met with Ayatollah Seyyed Riadh Al-Hakim and explained to him the Quranic activities of the center, especially the project of the Mushaf of the Astan using QR technology and the World Quran Day campaign.

Al-Mansouri officially invited Ayatollah al-Hakim to attend and deliver a speech at the second World Quran Day gathering that the center.

The World Quran Day is held annually in the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Mab’ath (appointment to prophethood) and continues for a week.

In 2026, Eid al-Mab’ath will fall on January 17.

