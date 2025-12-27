ICRO Chief visits Quran printing center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) visited the Holy Quran Printing and Publishing Center in Kuala Lumpur.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour toured different parts of the center, known as Nasyrul Quran.

Referring to the important position of Quranic cooperation between Iran and Malaysia, he noted that the Holy Quran is translated into 30 languages ​​in this center and translating the Holy Book into 30 other languages ​​is also on the agenda, which is a very valuable work.

He said there is good cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and this institution, and Quranic diplomacy between Iran and Malaysia is at a desirable level.

During this visit, a handwritten copy of some verses of the Holy Quran written by Mr. Akrami, a prominent Iranian calligrapher, was presented to the director of this center.

Nasyrul Quran is the world’s second-largest Quran printing center after the King Fahd Quran Printing Complex in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

It plays an important role in promoting and expanding Quranic culture internationally.

