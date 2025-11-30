ICRO Chief: Zionist regime seizing Palestinian heritage sites for settlements

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) emphasized that UNESCO must immediately enter the case of the looting of ancient and historical sites in the West Bank by the Zionist regime.

In a post on X, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour wrote, “In the shadow of the silence of international organizations, the Zionist regime is categorizing dozens of Palestinian ancient sites in the occupied West Bank as ‘Israeli antiquities’, trying to confiscate these sites and pave the way for further settlement construction.”

He stressed that “it is time for UNESCO to enter this case responsibly and decisively.”

Recently far-right Israeli regime cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have supported the ongoing and recent attacks by the regime on the Gaza Strip and the looting of its resources.

Israel is planning a significant land appropriation of Palestinian land for the Sebastia Archaeological Site in the occupied West Bank, which threatens Palestinian olive groves and livelihoods under the pretext of development.

The plan involves the seizure of nearly 1,800 dunams (1,800,000 square meters) of land belonging to the Palestinian villages of Burqa and Sebastia, affecting thousands of olive trees.

In a recent notice, Israeli authorities announced their intention to seize the Sebastia archaeological site for development, claiming it will be made accessible for public visits.

This land is privately owned and registered under Palestinian ownership.

Residents and landowners have been given 14 days to submit objections to prevent the order from taking effect.

The seizure would represent the largest recorded appropriation of land for antiquities, situated near village homes and bordering Area B, impacting thousands of privately owned olive groves.

The move is particularly unusual due to the site's location and the administrative order under which it is being executed.

.......................

End/ 257