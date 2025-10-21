ICRO Chief lauds Spanish PMs stances in support of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) appreciated the stances of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez regarding the need to investigate the war crimes committed in Gaza.

According to ICRO’s Public Relations Department, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour wrote in a post on X:

“At a time when the US and European actors are busy covering up the Zionist regime’s undeniable crime of genocide against 70,000 Palestinians through propaganda maneuvers on the Gaza ceasefire equations, the positions of Mr. Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, regarding the need to investigate the case of this human and historical crime are valuable.”

He added, “There is no way for the Zionists and the US to escape the punishment for the great crime of genocide in Gaza.”

In his latest positions, Sanchez has emphasized the need to pursue the crimes committed by the Zionist regime during the Gaza genocide.

Last week, the Spanish leader said peace in Gaza must not come at the expense of justice, saying that those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable.

“Peace cannot mean forgetting; it cannot mean impunity,” Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio. “Those who were key actors in the genocide perpetrated in Gaza must answer to justice.”

He recalled his time with the United Nations during the Kosovo War, which was followed by war crimes convictions.

“We have a great deal of work ahead,” he said. “There are a lot of open questions.”

