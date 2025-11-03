Washington, Tel Aviv deeply concerned about new uprisings in US: ICRO Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization said the generational change and new uprisings in the United States have caused deep worries in Washington and Tel Aviv about the future.

According to ICRO’s public relations office, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour made the remark in a post on X.

“The aggregation of the results of several recent polls in the US has terrified the Zionists,” he wrote.

“Almost a 70 percent of the new American generation (called the third millennium generation) do not hide their hatred of the Zionist regime despite Trump’s apparent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

He added that the generational change in the US has made not only the occupying regime in Jerusalem al-Quds, but also evangelicals and neoconservatives worried about their future.

“Many sociologists and politicians in the United States have also warned their rulers about the possibility of the country’s new generation turning away from the expansionist and occupationist policies of Washington and Tel Aviv in the international system (especially in the West Asian region),” he concluded.

In what was billed as the largest single day of protest ever in the nation’s history, millions of protesters took to the streets in almost 3,000 cities and towns in the US on October 18 against the right-wing policies of Donald Trump.

They condemned Trump, who they said was acting like a monarch. However, the demonstrations comprised predominantly of Democratic politicians, teachers, lawyers, military veterans and fired government workers.

Children and grandmothers, students and retirees were also among the demonstrators.

They said they were outraged over immigration raids, the deployment of federal troops in cities, government layoffs, steep budget cuts, the chipping away of voting rights, the rollback of vaccine requirements, the reversal on treaties with tribes, as well as Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” which they said is benefiting the ultra wealthy while impoverishing the rest of the nation.

Many of the demonstrators had attended a similar protest in June, but the number of demonstrators has increased.

