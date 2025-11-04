International Quran Foundation to be established: ICRO Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization said the organization plans to establish an International Quran Foundation.

“We are trying with all our ability to properly present Iran’s worthy image abroad. There are various and diverse activities in this presentation. Therefore, we will launch the International Quran Foundation under the management of Hamed Shakernejad, our country’s international reciter and Quranic ambassador,” Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour said at the third meeting of prayer coordinators of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

“The mission of this foundation will be (implementing) a wide range of Quranic activities,” he stated.

He also referred to the importance of universalizing prayer in society, saying, “We must all rise up to accomplish this important task.”

He added that one of the basic rights of prayer is to hold it in congregation. “Let us honor prayer so that we will be honored in the next world. The first step in honoring is holding it in congregation, and hold it in the right time (right after the call to prayer) is also important.”

The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization stated that it is necessary to hold public and congregational prayers in all organizations, and to try to have beautiful environments for prayer rooms.

Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour emphasized the need to promote congregational prayers in administrative centers and said the messages of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the nationwide meetings of the Prayer Headquarters are a collection worth reading and are very constructive for advancing future goals and policymaking, and it is necessary to pay serious attention to these statements.

