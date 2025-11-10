US, Israel seeking Sudan’s disintegration again: ICRO Chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) said Washington and Tel Aviv intend to divide Sudan once again, and their think tanks are managing this dangerous process.

The existence of God-given rich resources and the political geography of Sudan have made this country a place of greed for the Zionist regime and the United States, Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour wrote in a post on X, according to ICRO’s public relations department.

The plan to divide Sudan repeatedly is still being reviewed in think tanks in the West and Tel Aviv, and the silence of the Islamic world against this conspiracy cannot be justified, he warned.

Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour added that supporting the residents of El Fasher and other regions of Sudan “is the responsibility of all of us”.

In recent days, Sudanese authorities, the United Nations and other international bodies and organizations have accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing “massacres and widespread human rights violations against civilians” in the city of El Fasher.

These include summary executions, arrests and forced displacement of residents. The RSF militants, who had besieged the city for more than a year, have been attacking the city since last Sunday.

According to reports from the United Nations and local sources, about 20,000 people have been killed during the civil war in Sudan and more than 15 million people have fled their homes as internally displaced persons and refugees.

Some reports have estimated the number of victims at around 130,000.

