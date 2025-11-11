57,000 people flee to northern Sudan amidst dire humanitarian conditions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Waves of displacement continue to flow into the city of Al-Dabba in northern Sudan, with the number of displaced people reaching 57,000, most of them from the cities of Al-Fashir and Bara.

The displaced recount tragic stories of losing family members, amidst shocking scenes of bodies in the streets.

Humanitarian initiatives are struggling to provide food and shelter for the thousands of displaced people in dire conditions, while appeals are mounting for international organizations to intervene urgently.

