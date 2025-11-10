Iran’s Shahriari Condemns Sudan Massacre and Foreign Interference

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has strongly condemned the ongoing massacre of civilians in Sudan and foreign interference in the country’s worsening crisis.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari issued a statement on Sunday describing the mass killing of Sudanese civilians in al-Fasher as “sad and terrifying,” and a violation of human dignity. He stressed, “Undoubtedly, foreign interference—particularly by the US and the Israeli regime—is behind the catastrophe unfolding in al-Fasher.”

The Iranian cleric stated, “At the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, we seek ways to eliminate the roots of such atrocities and return to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the lifestyle of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in line with our mission to unify Muslim hearts across the Islamic world.”

He added, “Sudan has long been known for its role in mediating between Arabs and non-Arabs, its moderate religious tendencies, and its position between northern and southern Africa.”

Since late October, al-Fasher has drawn global attention following a dramatic escalation in the Sudanese conflict, with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) reportedly massacring at least 2,000 people in western Darfur.

The RSF has been engaged in a violent conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for over two years, amid international criticism over arms sales and diplomatic support from Israel, the UK, France, Canada, and the United States.

